M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $905,000 Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,711 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOOF traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 3,104,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,981. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

