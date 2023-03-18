M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $5,264,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 94,080,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,751,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.