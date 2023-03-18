M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,779 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

FISV stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,972,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

