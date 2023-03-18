MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday.

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. MRC Global has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $729.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

