Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MWA. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE MWA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 3,172,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,589,000 after buying an additional 1,356,570 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,671,000 after buying an additional 2,388,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,225,000 after buying an additional 134,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 159,741 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

