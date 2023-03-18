Multichain (MULTI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $188.85 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Multichain token can now be bought for about $10.28 or 0.00037640 BTC on popular exchanges. Multichain has a market capitalization of $188.85 million and $3.78 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Multichain Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

