MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

MVL (MVL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. MVL has a total market cap of $96.26 million and $1.54 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,702,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

