My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0654 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $639,663.45 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.51 or 0.01245532 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010381 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.48 or 0.01559085 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,288 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

