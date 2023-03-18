NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NSTG. UBS Group assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

NSTG traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $381.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.59. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $37.06.

Insider Transactions at NanoString Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Gregory Norden acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

