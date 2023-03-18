Nathan Dickerman Sells 32,270 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ouster stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ouster by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.59.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

