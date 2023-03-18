National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Bank Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NBHC stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 942,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,513. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.95.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.16 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

