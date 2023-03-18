National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.47. 967,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Castellan Group boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 65,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

