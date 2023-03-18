Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NGS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,017. The company has a market cap of $118.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

