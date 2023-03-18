Navcoin (NAV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,328.66

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $1,328.66 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 34% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00173013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00079821 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00043049 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00046859 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,724,799 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

