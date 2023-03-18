Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Navient Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 3,319,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,740. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.53. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Navient by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

