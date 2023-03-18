Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

NMM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.03. 294,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,487. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $695.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

