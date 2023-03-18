Nblh Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,439.66 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Nblh token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a market capitalization of $1,439.66 and $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nblh has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00367245 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.84 or 0.26692653 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nblh Profile

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

