NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 1,443,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,216. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.67.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NCR will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in NCR by 3,422.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NCR by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

