NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.14

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 307580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.
Several research firms have recently commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.13.
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
