NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.14

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 307580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,403,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,173,000 after buying an additional 223,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after buying an additional 116,802 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after buying an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after buying an additional 1,909,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading

