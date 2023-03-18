Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTOIY. UBS Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

NTOIY stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.