Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTOIY. UBS Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

NTOIY stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

