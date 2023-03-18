New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 216.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $487.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.49.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.