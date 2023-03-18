New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 2,705,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,965,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Gold in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Gold Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $607.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

