NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 6,771.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,771.43 ($82.53).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($91.41) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($69.47) to GBX 7,500 ($91.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

LON NXT opened at GBX 6,578 ($80.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.56, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,306 ($52.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,082 ($86.31). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,735.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,922.56.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

