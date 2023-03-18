NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.01. 621,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,712. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.