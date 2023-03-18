NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.66.
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.39 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIKE (NKE)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.