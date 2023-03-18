NiSource (NYSE:NI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE NI traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,542,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,921. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in NiSource by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 429,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 315,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

