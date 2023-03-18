Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nkarta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.67.
Nkarta Trading Up 2.4 %
NKTX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 617,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.18. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
