Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nkarta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

NKTX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 617,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.18. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $9,140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,297 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 523,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 880,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

