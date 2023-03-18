Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOAH. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Noah Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NOAH opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Noah has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
