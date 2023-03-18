Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOAH. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NOAH opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Noah has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Noah by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Noah by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Noah by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

