Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 864.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 225,612 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,453 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 25.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

