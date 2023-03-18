Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.02. 505,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.25. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

