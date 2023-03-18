Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.54 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.