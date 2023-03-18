NOV (NYSE:NOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NOV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 9,187,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,588. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NOV has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

