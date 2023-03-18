Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.44. 1,727,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $315.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 809,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

