NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $99.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.33.

NovoCure Stock Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $7.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,110. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.61. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $120.03.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. NovoCure’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,674,511. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $668,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $71,417,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $22,334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NovoCure by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,030,000 after buying an additional 218,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

