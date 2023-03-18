NSUR COIN (NSUR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $10,811.84 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

