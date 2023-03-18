Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.12. 5,407,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,828. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average is $143.07.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

