NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $100.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $154.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.
