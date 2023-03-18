NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $257.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a PE ratio of 147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.91. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

