NXM (NXM) Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, NXM has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $370.43 million and approximately $93,724.66 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for about $56.18 or 0.00205608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 56.85501176 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $94,905.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

