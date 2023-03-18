O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Buys 7,453 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Lazard accounts for about 2.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE LAZ opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

