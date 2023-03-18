OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 3,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $146,121. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

