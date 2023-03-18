OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. 2,697,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.