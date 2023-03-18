OKB (OKB) One Day Volume Hits $56.80 Million

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, OKB has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for about $48.48 or 0.00176478 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $11.96 billion and approximately $56.80 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKB Token Profile

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

