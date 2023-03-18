Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Downgraded to Market Perform at TD Cowen

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Olaplex Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after buying an additional 8,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,920,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $10,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

