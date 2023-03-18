Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.39. 7,157,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,099. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $61,389,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9,926.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,852,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,024 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

