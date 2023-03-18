ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 17,823 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $135,633.03. Following the sale, the executive now owns 194,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,694.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ON24 Trading Down 0.9 %
ON24 stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 859,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,750. The stock has a market cap of $368.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.08. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24
About ON24
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.
