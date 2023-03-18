ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 17,823 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $135,633.03. Following the sale, the executive now owns 194,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,694.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ON24 Trading Down 0.9 %

ON24 stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 859,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,750. The stock has a market cap of $368.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.08. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

Get ON24 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

About ON24

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ON24 by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.