One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $474.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $32.27.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $186,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,940,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,676 shares of company stock worth $413,993. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

