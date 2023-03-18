Ontology Gas Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $102.45 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00369151 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,352.73 or 0.26831169 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,692,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

