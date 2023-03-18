Ontology (ONT) Trading 33.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Ontology has a market cap of $213.15 million and approximately $87.54 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

