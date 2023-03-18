Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $389.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.63. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 689.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 497.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

